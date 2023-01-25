"If You Give a Child a Book," Free books given to kids in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Yay! An elementary school student in Colorado Springs shouts with excitement when she learns she gets to pick out and take home five new books.

It is free because of the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign sponsored by the Scripps Howard Foundation and Scholastic books.

On Tuesday KOAA News 5, a Scripps station went to numerous Title 1 schools in southern Colorado to distribute books to thousands of kids.

It is a fun day with an important purpose.

It is well known that learning to read at a young age contributes to success later in life.

One little girl said, “I like that it’s really fun and it has a lot of detail too.”

Contrary to some opinions kids get excited about reading.

“I get to have a turn and I get to read to my baby sister,” said another young student.

Students also seem to understand why reading is good a thing to do.

While raising his finger to his head one boy said, “Because it makes you smart.”

The goal is to promote child literacy by getting a library of books started in the homes of potentially underserved elementary students.

Scripps Howard Fund has been organizing “If You Give a Child a Book” nationwide for seven years now.

This year Scripps Howard will donate its 1 millionth book.

