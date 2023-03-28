Watch Now
Ideas needed on what to do with Clock Tower Plaza in Cañon City

The City of Cañon City is seeking ideas on what to do with Clock Tower Plaza.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 17:54:43-04

CAÑON CITY, CO — Your ideas are needed on what to do with a planned development on Cañon City’s Main Street.

The Cañon City government wants to make better use of Clock Tower Plaza on 3rd and Main.

Right now, it is a parking lot, but based on a recent survey the city government completed, people want to see more eating places, farmer’s markets, and places to meet up.

“This is a part of bringing people downtown to support our restaurants and shops downtown, so it is economic, it is a community, and it is the heart of where Cañon City is,” Mayor Ashley Smith said.

Cañon City Government hopes to have a Clock Tower Plaza plan done by the summer.

If you want to give your opinion on what to do with this spot, email citycouncil@canoncity.org.
