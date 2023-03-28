Ideas needed on what to do with Clock Tower Plaza in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, CO — Your ideas are needed on what to do with a planned development on Cañon City’s Main Street.

The Cañon City government wants to make better use of Clock Tower Plaza on 3rd and Main.

Right now, it is a parking lot, but based on a recent survey the city government completed, people want to see more eating places, farmer’s markets, and places to meet up.

“This is a part of bringing people downtown to support our restaurants and shops downtown, so it is economic, it is a community, and it is the heart of where Cañon City is,” Mayor Ashley Smith said.

Cañon City Government hopes to have a Clock Tower Plaza plan done by the summer.

If you want to give your opinion on what to do with this spot, email citycouncil@canoncity.org.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.