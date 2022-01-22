Icy roads likely Friday night into Saturday in parts of Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Snow crews will be out through the night Friday across much of Southern Colorado. Roads are likely to get slick from a mid-January storm.

Snow starting Friday afternoon will meet pavement that has been warming for several days. "Anything that does melt--when the really cold temperatures come in overnight and the temperatures drop, we expect that to freeze,” said Colorado Springs Public Works Operations Manager, Corey Farkas. Snow totals will likely be small, but even a little snow on top of a thin layer of ice can make roads very slippery.

Crews will likely be doing more deicing than plowing. "Putting down granular deicer and liquid deicer on, to try to break that bond and get plowed off,” said Farkas.

The snow will be patchy along the front range. Drivers going to the high country should be prepared for higher snow totals.