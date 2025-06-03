ICE takes the family of the suspect in the Boulder terror attack into custody, DHS officials say Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Senior Homeland Security officials have announced that the wife and children of a man accused of a terror attack in Boulder were taken into custody Tuesday.

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced on X that ICE and DHS were taking Mohamed Soliman's family into custody. Soliman was in the country illegally at the time of the attack, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

On Monday, a DHS spokesperson explained that the suspect entered the country in August of 2022 on a B2 visa that expired in February of 2023. He filed for asylum in September of 2022, but it was never granted.

Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody. This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this… pic.twitter.com/fcjMiyWil7 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 3, 2025

Noem stated that Homeland Security is investigating and will prosecute the family if they had knowledge of the attack or provided support for it.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is facing multiple charges, including a federal hate crime charge, on top of the attempted murder charges he's facing in Colorado. Soliman, who was living with his family in the Cimarron Hills area of El Paso County.

At the time of publishing this article, senior DHS and ICE officials have not released any information about when or where the arrests took place.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

12 injured in Colorado during alleged terror attack, suspect lived in El Paso County

‘Most horrific thing’ I’ve ever seen: Witness describes attack on pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder

Suspect accused of burning, injuring 12 in Boulder had planned attack for 1 year, affidavit reads

Suspect in Boulder attack had pending asylum case

Why Boulder suspect was charged with hate crime instead of act of terror

A Holocaust survivor is among the victims of Sunday's antisemitic attack in Boulder

Editor's Note: An original version of this article says the family had been arrested, but officials have not confirmed that, saying the family was taken into custody.

___

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.