'I Voted'—Stickers for all voters in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — There is something new arriving with mail-in ballots in El Paso County.

“[We get] phone calls during the election process on how do I get a sticker since I voted by mail,” said El Paso County Elections Director, Angie Leath.”

This year every voter who receives a mail in ballot can find an "I voted" sticker on the instruction insert.

It is fun and for many an important part of their personal voting process.

“People hold that with the highest regard, and it's just a way for them to show hey, I've done my civic duty, I've engaged, my voice is heard, so this is what my sticker represents,” said El Paso County Deputy Chief Clerk and Recorder, Kristi Ridlen.

Election leaders across Colorado mailed out ballots starting October 16th for the 2023 election.

“Voters here in El Paso County should be receiving their ballots in the mail today, tomorrow, Wednesday, throughout the week,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, Steve Schleiker.

If you have not received a ballot in the next week or so, check with your county election department.

Election day is November 7, 2023.

Check the information sheet closely for mailing deadlines and procedures like the requirement of signing your return envelope.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.