'I can't believe it' Denver Nuggets fan who traveled from South Korea has special moment with favorite player

DENVER, Colo. — A Denver Nuggets fan had a special moment with one of his favorite Nuggets players during Wednesday's Nuggets game.

Nuggets fan Taehyun Kim traveled from South Korea to Denver this week to watch Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook play. After the game, Westbrook gave Kim a hug and his signed jersey.

"My brain turned off. Is this real? Am I dreaming?" Kim said

Kim says his love for the NBA and Westbrook did not start overnight. In 2019, he started his YouTube Channel for NBA fans in South Korea.

"I decided to do it even if I had to quit my job," Kim said.

We asked Kim why Westbrook is his favorite NBA player.

"Westbrook does his best job at every game, putting all his energy on the court. That became my life motivation," Kim said.

He says Westbrook's 'Why Not' spirit motivates him the most.

"Whenever I feel hesitant to do something, I follow Westbrook's 'Why Not,'" Kim said.

Kim says the best thing that happened to him on Wednesday night was getting Westbrook's signed jersey and interacting with him.

"The biggest gift was having an interaction with him," Kim said.

Kim says he's flying back to Seoul next week, promising to return to the Ball Arena if the Denver Nuggets are in the finals this year.

"Let's go, Russ. Let's go, Denver Nuggets!" Kim said.





