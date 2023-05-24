I-25 South will close from S. Academy to CO 16 Tuesday and Wednesday night

FOUNTAIN, CO — I-25 southbound will close overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Southbound will close from the S. Academy Blvd. exit to the CO 16 exit, also known as Mesa Ridge Parkway.

The stretch of I-25 is three miles long, from mile marker 135 to 132. The closure will last from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Below is a list of some of the work that is already being done at this corridor, according to CDOT:



Widening South Academy Boulevard along this mile-and-a-half stretch.

Widening and scour protection to improve the resilience of bridges crossing Fountain Creek.

Noise abatement treatments.

Various other infrastructure work resulting in three dedicated lanes of traffic in each direction along this section of the corridor.

While this stretch is closed overnight, crews will be working on bridge construction.____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.