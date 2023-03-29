I-25 on-ramp in Pueblo closed due to a semi tipping over Tuesday evening

PUEBLO, Colorado — The southbound on-ramp on I-25 in Pueblo is closed after a semi truck tipped over, according to the Pueblo Police Department. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the intersection of I-25 and Highway 50.

The trucker's load of gas and lumber spilled on the on-ramp, which is expected to be closed for several hours, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

No injuries have been reported in this incident, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story in News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

