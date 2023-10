COLORADO SPRINGS — The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard due to a medical emergency.

Drivers should expect delays and use the detour that's been set in place.

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

