I-25 down to one lane due to rain damage to construction

COLORADO SPRINGS — Part of northbound I-25 is down to one lane from Mesa Ridge Parkway to South Academy Boulevard Tuesday morning. The recent heavy rain caused road barriers to collapse in the work zone.

Traffic in the area is slow. Drivers may want to find alternate routes.

News5 is currently reaching out to find out when this will be resolved. We will update this article when we learn more.

____

