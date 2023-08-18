Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

I-25 crash closes road at Burnt Mill Road, detour in place

PUEBLO SEMI CRASH.jpg
Courtesy, Mike DeGarbo
Colorado Springs Department of Transportation shuts down Burnt Mill Road in Pueblo following an accident involving a semi, along I-25 on August 18, 2023.
PUEBLO SEMI CRASH.jpg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 14:26:18-04

PUEBLO — An accident on southbound I-25 involving what appears to be a semi-truck closed Burnt Mill Road (at exit 88) around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) via Twitter.

A detour is still in place as of 11:00 a.m., according to CDOT via Twitter. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing