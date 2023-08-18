I-25 crash closes road at Burnt Mill Road, detour in place

PUEBLO — An accident on southbound I-25 involving what appears to be a semi-truck closed Burnt Mill Road (at exit 88) around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) via Twitter.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash at Exit 88 - Burnt Mill Road. Detour in place, Slower speeds advised. Detour in place https://t.co/CNvjyBD8P2 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 18, 2023

A detour is still in place as of 11:00 a.m., according to CDOT via Twitter. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

____

