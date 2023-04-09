HVAC testing at downtown bus terminal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Mountain Metro Transit hire a consulting group to conduct tests in the HVAC systems at the downtown bus terminal at the corner of Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street to test for illicit drug residue.

Lakewood based DS Consultants began testing for that residue on. Saturday. If the tests come back positive, then Mountain Metro Transit will develop a remediation plan.

Public restrooms at the terminal have been closed since Monday when a security guard became ill during a routine inspection. His illness was suspected to be linked to methamphetamine exposure.

