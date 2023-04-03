Downtown Mountain Metro terminal restrooms closed for testing after security officer falls ill

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Restrooms will be closed for an extended notice at the downtown terminal of the Mountain Metropolitan transit system the city announced Monday.

The closure comes after a security officer fell ill during a routine inspection of the restrooms Thursday, March 30th, at the downtown terminal on Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street. The security officer was taken to a local hospital where they were later released.

The city shut down the bathrooms where the officer fell sick over the weekend on Saturday. As of Monday city officials said they received additional information that tipped them off that the security officer's condition may have been due to methamphetamine exposure.

While the city has not confirmed this, they are going ahead with testing the bathrooms for methamphetamine contamination. There is no timeline as to when the bathrooms will be open at this time.

This comes following the increased security presence at the downtown terminal established by MMT last November. The guards monitor the terminal and restrooms for loitering and inappropriate behavior.

This a developing story and will be updated as News5 is working to learn more.

