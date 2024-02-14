Hundreds of School District 3 students walkout in protest of three board members

WIDEFIELD — Hundreds of elementary, middle and high school students walked out of class Tuesday in Widefield School District 3.

Mesa Ridge High School students called for the suspension of three D3 board members,

"I agree that they should be suspended because that's not fair to speak about students like that in any way, that's bullying," said junior Jesiah Salazar.

Greg Fisher, David Dock and Tina West are accused of making negative comments in public about LGBTQ and special needs students.

"We have a crowd of students here that are in the LGBTQ community and it honestly doesn't make them feel too good and everybody should be accepted," said Salazar.

I went to the school board luncheon today to try to get a response from the three board members about the walkout. They told me they didn't want to comment.

That's where I ran into Faith Lamere, a 2022 graduate of D3. We first introduced you to Lamere in January.

Lamere said she overheard the board members talking at a restaurant. "Essentially their way of describing special education students fell in line with how all they apparently do is urinate, defecate and scream."

At last month's school board meeting, the board president said they don't plan on resigning.

"We apologize for the negative interpretation of our conversation felt by students," said Fisher.

"It is our responsibility to ensure all students feel safe and respected while observing their First Amendment rights . . . though we do not condone missing instructional time," said D3 in a statement.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.