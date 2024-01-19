Three Widefield School District board members under fire for alleged comments about students

WIDEFIELD — Three Widefield School District 3 board members are under fire after alleged comments about LGBTQ students and those with disabilities were overheard in public.

Morgan Mascitelli, student cabinet president of The Haven School, and Faith Lamere, a former D3 student, said they went to an IHOP restaurant in November and were seated behind three school board members.

They said Board President Gregory Fisher, Board Vice President Tina West, and Member David Dock had questionable things to say about students with disabilities and the programs that serve them. The two claimed the members said certain social and emotional learning programs for students were a waste of money. They also said the members described special education students as people who simply urinate, defecate, and scream.

"I know who represents Widefield and everything that they had to say was not representative of this district. And I was outraged. I was outraged for so many people, so many students, so many parents, so many staff members," said Mascitelli.

Mascitelli and Lamere brought their concerns to public comment during the district board meeting in Dec. 2023. They spoke in front of all five board members about the conversation they said they heard. They also claimed the board members had disturbing comments to make about shaking the hand of a formerly graduated transgender student and how pronouns and LGBTQ issues were a waste of time because it was a fad.

The school board did not comment after Mascitelli and Lamere shared their concerns.

On Thursday, D3 students, staff, and parents filled out the district board meeting room to condemn the three board members after their alleged comments came to light. Multiple speakers, including a group of D3 social workers, a fifth-grade student, and Mascitelli's father spoke in front of the board.

"The comments that you made were disgusting and unacceptable. We teach our kids accountability, right? We do something, we have to live up to it. We are demanding the resignation of Gregory Fisher, David Dock, and Tina West," said Mike Mascitelli.

Board President Fisher responded to the allegations during the meeting, saying the board wanted to take responsibility for the lack of response after the concerns were brought forward.

"Each and every one of us felt shocked at what was stated. It's not in the best interest of the board to refute or argue the statements made. We apologize for the negative interpretation of our conversation felt by the students," he said. "Each and every one of us supported the speakers for their courage to bring what they felt was an issue to the attention of the public and the board. We hear them loud and clear and we want to have an open dialogue and discussion to learn how we can move forward in a positive manner."

Dock and West did not comment on the matter, however, West's husband spoke during public comment to deny her wrongdoing and called some in the room "righteous and disgusting."

Board President Fisher said the members have no intention to resign and instead were focused on showing the community that they can learn and move forward.

