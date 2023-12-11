Hundreds of people gathered outside of Colorado Springs City Hall to stand in support of Israel

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday afternoon a large crowd of people came together on the steps of Colorado Springs City Hall. A peaceful rally in support of Israel was held.

Many people gave speeches including different local religious leaders and community members. Some of the presenters shared personal stories of their time in Israel. While others talked about their family or friends they know who are still living in the middle east.

A few of the speakers noted the history of the Jewish people. They talked about the strength, reliance, and hardship they have endured throughout history.

“I am a big supporter of Israel, I have a child and four grandchildren living in Israel as well, so it is very important to me personally and as a Jew it very important that Israel survives and thrives,” said Manuel Weiss.

Manuel Weiss helped organize the rally. Weiss said the message he would like to send is that Colorado Springs supports Israel.

“To support Israel, not only with their donations but getting touch with senators, and congressman and convenience them to help pass pro-Israel legislation,” Weiss said.

Weiss' family lives in North Israel. He said at school, his grandchildren are learning how to take shelter in case of an attack.

“The kids are actually training, like I did for the cold war, my kids are training at school going to bomb shelters,” Weiss said.

He hopes and prays his family will be alright. Weiss said back in Colorado Springs he has felt supported by his neighbors.

“When the war started, I put an Israeli flag up on my mailbox. About a week and a half later I’ll send a giant flag on my neighbor's house across the street. She told me she was going to back me on this one,” Weiss said.

Joyce Parker also attended Sunday's peaceful demonstration for Israel.

“We should stand behind Israel,” Parker said. “The speakers really hit the mark, I thought it went very well. They really shared our hearts. We love Israel, I love Israel and I have personal love for the people,” Parker said.

Parker wants to see more acceptance for the Jewish community in Colorado Springs.

“There are Jewish people who did not put out their Hanukkah candles because of fear,” Parker said.

Parker said people deserve to celebrate Hanukkah without fear.

“They should have the freedom to put their candles out in the window if they want to,” Parker said.

El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer gave a speech. Bremer said she supports the Jewish community around the world and the nation of Israel.

“Here in El Paso County, we have no place for anti-semitism or tolerance for terrorists,” Bremer said.

At the rally, many people showed their support in different ways. Some individuals waved the Israeli flag, while others held signs with messages about the war with Hamas. Weiss helped pass out blue ribbons so people could pin them on close to their heart.

“May God bless Israel, may the Israeli people live,” Weiss said.

Many people at the rally said they want peace to be restored to the nation of Israel.

