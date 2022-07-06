Hundreds of firework complaints in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police and fire patrols in Southern Colorado had a busy 4th of July weekend responding to a lot of calls about illegal fireworks.

“It’s definitely one of our busier weekends,” said Lieutenant Pamela Castro with Colorado Springs Police Department.

For the fourth alone Colorado Springs dispatch took 219 fireworks related calls. That does not include complaints after midnight heading into the early morning hours of July 5th when there were still some fireworks going of neighborhoods.

"We made it through the weekend without any massive fires that caused significant damage or mass evacuations,” said Castro.

The number of firework calls in Pueblo is 104 on July 4th. “It likely could’ve been more,” said Pueblo Police Department’s, Sergeant Frank Ortega. Firework enforcement was sidelined when officers had to divert to a fatal traffic accident, and then a homicide scene.

Fireworks are illegal year round in Colorado Springs. Certain types of fireworks considered high risk are prohibited in Pueblo.

Concerns about fireworks were heightened this year in Southern Colorado because of drought causing higher wildfire risk

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.