Hundreds of families attended the School Choice event in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Where your child goes to school is an important choice but it can be a difficult one. That's why the group Parents Challenge held a one stop shop for all things education.

On Saturday, hundreds of families came to the Wolf Creek Lodge for the school choice event. Several parents in attendance said they need help finding the best school fit for their child.

The organization Parent Challenge in Colorado Springs puts on this free event. The group helps low income and other families get their child into the school that is best for their student.

The Executive Director of Parents Challenge, Deborah Hendrix, said there were 72 ventors tables, representing different schools and community organizations at the event.

"We have vendors representing traditional public schools, charter public schools, private schools and online associations,” Hendrix said.

Extracurricular activities like sports and theater programs were also represented.

"We have information about healthy meals and that whole piece. We have Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, self defense here. So we're providing just an opportunity for parents to learn about all of these different organizations that are in the community that can provide their scholars with things that can help them beyond just the academics," Hendrix said.

Shirley Pachuca attended the school choice event in order to help her nephews.

“There are three of them that are still in school and we’re just trying to see what’s out there to support them in case we wanna get them higher education,” Pachuca said.

She was surprised to see how many resources and organizations there are in El Paso County that are student focused.

“If I did not come I would never know there was so much knowledge here, so many colleges and so many programs and charter schools. It’s just so much here,” Pachuca said.

UCCS and Pikes Peak State College were also there to give more information about higher education opportunities. Pachuca said finding the right school has not been easy.

"A lot of times they end up in a District whatever they may not like that district, they want to move onto another district and send their kids to better schools,” Pachuca said.

Hendrix said choosing a school can be overwhelming for parents because there are so many school options in El Paso County.

"There are 17 school districts. There are over 50 charter schools, over 50 private schools, tons of homes or homeschool opportunities online so our focus is really true. Just help parents know what their options are because one size doesn't fit all," Hendrix said.

For people who were unable to attend the event, Hendrix said all the resources and information can be found on the Parent Challenge website.

