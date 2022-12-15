Humane Society opens new veterinary clinic and surgery center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region just opened a new 8,000 square foot veterinary clinic and surgery center.

The clinic is an important piece of trying to stop the cycle of pets with no homes.

“Homeless animals, owners, owners that are surrendering animals because they can't provide care. Our animal law enforcement team is also bringing cases to us that have been victims of neglect or abuse,” said Director of Veterinary Services, Julie Crosby.

A key element of the work is preventing more unwanted strays.

“We have a team dedicated every day doing just spays and neuters, and we're doing anywhere from 30 to 40. And sometimes more spays and neuters every day,” said Crosby

The new center is possible because of multi-year $7 million fundraising capital campaign. Grants and donations from the community raised the budget.

