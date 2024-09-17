Humane Society asks Pueblo City Council for more resources Monday

PUEBLO — The Pueblo animal shelter is seeing a sharp increase in the animals they are taking into the shelter.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) made a presentation to Pueblo City Council Monday night in hopes of getting more resources.

HSPPR says it is on pace to take in more than 9,000 animals this year. Last year, they took in a little more than 8,000.

The group says they are being proactive in trying to care for their animals with their current resources. They are asking the City of Pueblo for an increase in their budget to continue quality care for the animals they bring in.

"We're just seeing additional animals come in and we want to make sure that we have the funding to properly care for them, to properly get them services that they need and make sure that we are providing the best service possible to the public...," said Kelley Likes with HSPPR.

HSPPR is working out how much more funding they need. They will find out if their budget request gets approved by the end of November.

