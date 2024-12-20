Humana announces it'll remove CommonSpirit services for Medicare Advantage patients next year

COLORADO — Humana has just announced it will remove CommonSpirit hospitals, doctors and services in Colorado from network for Medicare Advantage patients starting January 1.

This will impact mostly seniors and Medicare patients under 65 who have a disability. This means patients with Humana insurance will no longer be able to go in-network to any CommonSpirit hospitals or doctors in the hospital system.

After January 1, if you have a Medicare advantage plan, you can still see a CommonSpirit doctor, but your out of pocket costs will be higher.

If you enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan during the annual enrollment period, you can shift to a different Medicare Advantage plan one time during the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, which is between January 1 and March 31.

If you are affected by this change, we would love to hear from you. You can email our newsroom at news@koaa.com.

