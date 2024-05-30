Human remains found at remote campsite in Park County; investigation underway

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains were found at a campsite outside of Bailey earlier this week, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bit after noon on Tuesday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office received a report about possible human remains found outside of Bailey. Deputies responded to the scene, which was at a remote camping site on U.S. Forest Service land.

The area was secured after the sheriff's office, Park County Coroner’s Office, and the CBI confirmed that the discovery was human remains.

Forensic specialists are examining the campsite to collect evidence and any other information about the circumstances that led to the person's death.

The person has not yet been identified.

CBI is leading this investigation.

Limited other information is available as of Thursday afternoon.

Anybody with information or a tip about this case is asked to call the CBI at 720-295-6642.





