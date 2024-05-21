Human remains found at Patty Jewett Golf Course, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found human remains at Patty Jewett Golf Course and are investigating what happened.
Officers appear to be searching near a creek by the sixth hole at the golf course.
CSPD told News5 Tuesday afternoon they have limited information. At this time, it is unclear if the death is suspicious.
This is a developing story. News5's Maggie Bryan as in the scene and is working to learn more.
___
Thousands of people in Colorado Springs are petitioning for a building height limit downtown. They want to put it to a vote on the November ballot.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.