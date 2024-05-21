Human remains found at Patty Jewett Golf Course, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found human remains at Patty Jewett Golf Course and are investigating what happened.

Officers appear to be searching near a creek by the sixth hole at the golf course.

CSPD told News5 Tuesday afternoon they have limited information. At this time, it is unclear if the death is suspicious.

This is a developing story. News5's Maggie Bryan as in the scene and is working to learn more.

___

Thousands of people in Colorado Springs are petitioning for a building height limit downtown. They want to put it to a vote on the November ballot. Petition to vote for Colorado Springs downtown building height limit

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.