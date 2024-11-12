Huerfano County receives grant to promote outdoor tourism

HUERFANO COUNTY — Huerfano County was awarded around $30,000 from the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) to support their tourism initiatives.
The county was one of six to receive the grants. All together, the state awarded almost $600,000 in funding across 16 grants for 22 counties in Colorado.
Huerfano County, which is a member of the Care for Colorado Coalition, will use the money to showcase the following:
- the county’s diverse arts
- rich cultural heritage
- dark skies
- local festivals
- stunning geographical features
- plentiful outdoor recreation options through the creation of new audiovisual assets that will support future marketing campaigns while encouraging responsible visitation
These materials will highlight the following:
- highlight the Scenic Highway of Legends
- Cuchara Mountain Park
- gravel biking
- murals
- Lathrop State Park’s ADA trail
- other key amenities available throughout Huerfano County
“We are beyond grateful for the CTO’s willingness to invest in our rural community again,” said Sarah Jardis, the Huerfano County Tourism Board Chair. “This grant will help us feature Huerfano, enticing visitors to explore and come experience something new.”
___
Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County
As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.