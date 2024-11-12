Huerfano County receives grant to promote outdoor tourism

HUERFANO COUNTY — Huerfano County was awarded around $30,000 from the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) to support their tourism initiatives.

The county was one of six to receive the grants. All together, the state awarded almost $600,000 in funding across 16 grants for 22 counties in Colorado.

Huerfano County, which is a member of the Care for Colorado Coalition, will use the money to showcase the following:



the county’s diverse arts

rich cultural heritage

dark skies

local festivals

stunning geographical features

plentiful outdoor recreation options through the creation of new audiovisual assets that will support future marketing campaigns while encouraging responsible visitation

These materials will highlight the following:

highlight the Scenic Highway of Legends

Cuchara Mountain Park

gravel biking

murals

Lathrop State Park’s ADA trail

other key amenities available throughout Huerfano County

“We are beyond grateful for the CTO’s willingness to invest in our rural community again,” said Sarah Jardis, the Huerfano County Tourism Board Chair. “This grant will help us feature Huerfano, enticing visitors to explore and come experience something new.”

