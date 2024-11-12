Watch Now
Huerfano County receives grant to promote outdoor tourism

Huerfano County fall foliage
Ty Spieles
Beautiful fall colors starting to pop in Huefano County on the summit of Slide Mountain
Huerfano County fall foliage
HUERFANO COUNTY — Huerfano County was awarded around $30,000 from the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) to support their tourism initiatives.

The county was one of six to receive the grants. All together, the state awarded almost $600,000 in funding across 16 grants for 22 counties in Colorado.

Huerfano County, which is a member of the Care for Colorado Coalition, will use the money to showcase the following:

  • the county’s diverse arts
  • rich cultural heritage
  • dark skies
  • local festivals
  • stunning geographical features
  • plentiful outdoor recreation options through the creation of new audiovisual assets that will support future marketing campaigns while encouraging responsible visitation

These materials will highlight the following:

  • highlight the Scenic Highway of Legends
  • Cuchara Mountain Park
  • gravel biking
  • murals
  • Lathrop State Park’s ADA trail
  • other key amenities available throughout Huerfano County

“We are beyond grateful for the CTO’s willingness to invest in our rural community again,” said Sarah Jardis, the Huerfano County Tourism Board Chair. “This grant will help us feature Huerfano, enticing visitors to explore and come experience something new.”
