Huerfano County Commissioners win appeal against District Attorney

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — The Board of Commissioners in Huerfano County won an appeal against their own District Attorney on Wednesday.

Henry Solano, the Third Judicial District Attorney had claimed his office was being underfunded by the county. A lower court had ruled in favor of Solano in this case, but this decision reverses it.

Solano says his office cannot operate with the budgets that were passed.

The Third Judicial District is shared by both Huerfano and Las Animas Counties. Solano sued both, leading to Las Animas County settling with him out of court.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.