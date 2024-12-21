How will the potential government shut down impact travel this holiday season?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The federal government could shut down if lawmakers don’t reach a spending deal before Friday night's deadline. Millions of people are expected to catch a flight this holiday season, but the potential government shutdown could make it harder for people to travel.

Wherever you're headed, it might take you a little longer to get there. If the government shuts down, many employees at airports across the country will be affected. When the government shuts down, TSA agents are still expected to work, but they won't get paid.

On Thursday, the head of TSA posted on X saying the following:

“At TSA, part of DHS, about 59,000 of the agency’s 62,000+ employees are considered essential and would continue working without pay in the event of a shutdown. We expect to screen 40M passengers over the holidays and through January 2.



While our personnel are prepared to handle high volumes of travelers and ensure safe travel, please be aware that an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports.” TSA on X

Brianna Tracey is traveling this holiday season. She is flying out of the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport on Friday.

“I'm going to Wisconsin to go visit my family,” said Tracey.

She said she often travels during the holidays, and she makes sure to get to the airport with plenty of time to catch her flight.

“Get there at least an hour early, maybe two, yeah, it depends, because if you don't get there early, you're probably going to miss your flight,” said Tracey.

KOAA News5 asked travelers at the COS Airport if they are worried about traveling this weekend.

“I usually like time things perfectly, so I have a lot of time to figure stuff out if anything goes wrong. So I'm not too worried,” said Tracey.

Leanne Babcocq is traveling home to Oregon to also visit with family.

“I travel sometime around the holiday, and I try to travel on not the busiest days, which... unfortunately, this is one of the busiest days of the year,” said Babcocq.

AAA estimates three million more people will travel this year compared to 2023.

“Knowing in advance to take the latest flight of the day, because ultimately it will end up getting bumped or canceled. So, flying earlier in the day offers plenty of opportunities to get out the same day,” said Babcocq.

Many travelers said despite the possibility of longer lines or crowds, they say traveling home to family is a priority during the holidays.

While the potential shut down could impact travel, it won't impact federal payments, including Social Security and Medicare.

WATCH: Federal payments including Social Security and Medicare will not be affected if there is a shutdown

Government shutdowns became a possibility after Congress passed the Congressional Budget Act in 1974, which gave Congress deadlines to pass federal budgets.

WATCH: The History of U.S. Government Shutdowns

