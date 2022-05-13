How to view this weekend's lunar eclipse in Colorado

On the night of Sunday, May 15 a full lunar eclipse will be visible in North and South America.

In mountain time, the partial eclipse will begin at 8:27 pm as the moon is rising above the eastern horizon. The total lunar eclipse will begin at 9:29 pm, with the maxima occurring at 10:12 pm. The full eclipse will end at 11:53 pm. The partial eclipse will end by 11:55 pm.

Viewing Party in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Astronomical Society and MESO (Mobile Earth + Space Observatory) are hosting a Star Party on Sunday night to view the eclipse via telescope, your camera lens, and the naked eye.

At this event, local astronomers will help you see the details of the moon from telescopes. Experts will provide assistance in photographing the eclipse with your camera or your smartphone. It is open to the public and will be lots of fun for family and friends.

When: May 15 from 8 pm till midnight

Where: Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Admission: Free event, park pass required

More information and future events can be found at csastro.org

