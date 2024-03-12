How to stay safe while traveling during this week's snowstorm

EL PASO COUNTY — Wednesday's weather will start off quiet before breaking out into rain and snow through the afternoon and evening. Snow levels will initially be around 6,000 to 7,000 feet.

How you can prepare to go out in this snowstorm

If at all possible, avoid traveling until the storm is over; however, if you have to go out, heed the following tips:

Winterize your car:

Before the snow hits, have a mechanic check the following parts of your vehicle:



Battery

Antifreeze

Windshield wipers and fluid

Ignition

Thermostat

Headlights and hazard lights

Exhaust, heater, brakes defroster

Oil level (if necessary, replace with winter oil)

If possible, also have your mechanic replace your tires with new winter tires. All-weather tires are usually okay for most winter conditions, but some jurisdictions require vehicles to be equipped with chains or snow tires with studs.

Before getting on the road during a storm, make sure you're carrying an emergency kit in your car with the following:

What to put in your vehicle emergency kit:

Preparing your vehicle for incoming snow

Shovel & Windshield scraper

Flashlight & Extra batteries

Battery powered radio

Water and snacks

Matches

Extra hats, socks and mittens, rain gear and extra clothes

First aid kit with pocket knife

Necessary medications

Blanket(s)

Tow chain or rope

Working jack and lug wrench, spare tire

Small tools (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)

Road salt and sand

Booster cables

Emergency flares or reflective triangles

Fluorescent distress flag

Plastic bags (for sanitation)

How to travel safely during a snowstorm:

Check the Colorado Department of Transportation website for information about road conditions, alerts, and restrictions throughout Colorado

Avoid traveling alone (if you choose to travel solo, at least let someone know your destination, route, and when you should get there)

Dress in warm layers

Listen to the radio or call state highway patrol for the latest road conditions

Stick to major streets and highways whenever possible (these roads will be plowed first)

Drive slowly

If you skid, move the steering wheel in the direction you want the car to go and straighten the wheel when the car moves that way

Know your vehicle's braking system (vehicles with anti-lock brakes require a different way of braking than vehicles without anti-lock)

Try to keep your vehicle's gas tank as full as possible

Travel during daylight

What to do if you get trapped or stranded in your vehicle:

Try to move the vehicle to the side of the road if possible

Turn on your hazards and hang a distress flag from the radio antenna or window

Stay in your vehicle. Rescuers are going to find you much easier if you stay in your car. Do not try to walk to safety unless help is visibly nearby. You could easily get disoriented in blowing snow

. Rescuers are going to find you much easier if you stay in your car. Do not try to walk to safety unless help is visibly nearby. You could easily get disoriented in blowing snow Run the engine and heater for 10 minutes each hour to stay warm

Guard against carbon monoxide poisoning by slightly opening a downwind window while the vehicle is running. You may have to periodically clear snow from the exhaust pipe

Perform some exercise to maintain body heat

Huddle with other passengers and use any coats, blankets or floor mats you have on hand for warmth

Take turns sleeping. One person should be awake at all times to look for rescue crews

Drink fluids to avoid dehydration

Conserve your car's battery by balancing use of lights, heat and radio. Turn off lights at night.

Keep the window opposite of the direction the wind is blowing slightly open to let in fresh air

Late Week Weather Outlook

The Pikes Peak Region will possibly be hit with a rain-snow mix during the day before switching to just snow late Wednesday night. Heavy snow will potentially continue on Thursday as region-wide highs will only warm into the 30s. During the storm, it will also be windy with gusts around 30-40 mph on Thursday.

The snow should taper off into flurries by noon on Friday, but not before it leaves its mark on southern Colorado. 1-2 feet of snow will be possible for Monument, the Palmer Divide, Teller County and the southeastern mountains. 6-12" of snow will be possible in Colorado Springs but could be much higher in some areas.

Those living in these areas should expect widespread travel disruptions as there is a high probability of road and school closures.

