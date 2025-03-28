How to save money on cars amid rising costs: tips from experts and shoppers

COLORADO SPRINGS — With car prices and repairs climbing, many drivers are looking for ways to save. Experts say small steps now, like regular maintenance and choosing used vehicles, can prevent bigger costs down the road.

Jim Thomas, Manager at Auto Tech Plaza, says a few years ago, people wouldn’t hesitate to trade in their older cars for newer models. However, he’s noticed a shift.

"I think people are sitting back, kind of waiting to see what the economy does, what happens," says Thomas.

For some, that means skipping the dealership entirely and opting for more affordable alternatives, like buying used vehicles from places such as Facebook Marketplace.

Bailey, who bought her second car through Facebook Marketplace, prefers private sellers because they provide more detailed information about the car’s history.

"My first car I got from a lot, and it was good at first, but then a lot of real issues popped up that weren’t on the sheet, like things they said were worked on but never were. So, that car ended up breaking down. The private sellers can tell you more about the car, its history, and how often something's been done," she explains.

As for maintaining vehicles, Thomas has seen an uptick in customers taking their cars in for regular maintenance.

"I do see people spending a little bit more money on maintenance-oriented things. Before, people weren't as focused on maintenance. We've seen that pick up a little more this year, and that's getting better," he says.

Bailey agrees and says she keeps her car in top shape with regular oil changes and tire rotations. For used car buyers, ensuring proper maintenance is key.

"This one (the car) is almost 22 years old and has 150,000 miles, which is really low for its age. As long as the owners keep up with it, it'll last you a while," she adds.

For those still unsure about their car’s condition, many shops offer maintenance and safety inspections, often ranging between $100 and $200. While the cost may seem high, experts say it can save you thousands in the long run by identifying issues early.

Whether you’re maintaining your current car or buying a used one, planning ahead is crucial to saving money and avoiding future surprises.

If deciding to try the route of buying a car online or not, visit the Better Business Bureau's website.

