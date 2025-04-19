How to protect your trees during late spring snowstorms

COLORADO SPRINGS — The sudden shift from warm temperatures to heavy snow is creating stress for trees and plants that had already started their spring growth cycle.

"We kept on having really nice weather through this spring and unseasonably warm. We even had (an) 80 degree day a couple days ago. So yeah, the fruit trees are blooming. The crab apples are blooming… now that we have some snow… it's going to hold on to those blooms and be really heavy on the tree. And so that's where limb breakage can occur," said Katherine, a nursery manager at Rick's Garden Center.

To help trees survive the snow, Katherine recommends a hands-on approach for homeowners.

"Gently shake it. You're not wanting to break branches or cause any other disturbances, but just a gentle shake and do it a couple times as snow accumulates," said Katherine.

One viewer found an alternative method that worked well for reaching higher branches.

"I thought about using my leaf blower, and it worked great. I could get snow off higher leaves," said the viewer.

While the weight of snow poses an immediate threat, Katherine warns that cold temperatures are an even bigger concern for fruit-bearing trees.

"Our fruit trees… peaches, apples, etc… might be hit with the frost. The temperatures… are dipping down into the low 20s… those lower temperatures are going to impact the vitality of the bloom, and then you will not receive the fruit that you would want," said Katherine.

For those who haven't pruned their trees yet, Katherine advises waiting until after the blooming period has passed.

"We really recommend trimming fruit trees prior to them bud bursting or even blooming… Pruning for fruit trees is very helpful. It encourages… bigger production of fruit," said Katherine.

Different plants require different protection strategies during late spring snow events.

"If you have perennials… they should be okay. But if you have planted any new perennials this spring… you can either cover them with mulch, straw or frost cloth. If you've planted any vegetables… I would be covering them with frost cloth as well," said Katherine.

If a branch does break during the storm, Katherine cautions against a common mistake.

"One thing that individuals often want to do is wrap the wound… but oftentimes that can cause further infection. So, I would say, let air and nature do its work, and then if it is serious enough, reach out to an arborist," said Katherine.

Despite potential damage now, Katherine reassures gardeners that many trees will recover.

"You may see die back.. you'll see blooms that turn brown. All of that is normal… the tree or the shrub will then push out new leaves… so it's normal to see leaf drop and die back," said Katherine.

While spring snow can look beautiful, it requires extra attention from gardeners to protect their plants. Taking preventive measures now can help ensure healthier trees and gardens as the season progresses.

