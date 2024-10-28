How to keep your furry friends safe this Halloween

SOUTHERN COLORADO — With costumes, masks, light decorations and people coming to your door, Halloween can be spooky for pets.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) says you can take steps to reduce the risk of your furry friends being hurt, poisoned or lost by doing the following:



don't feed pets Halloween treats

make sure pets have collars

keep lit candles and jack-o-lanterns away from pets

keep glow sticks, decorations and batteries away from pets

If you plan to have your pet where a costume, AVMA says to make sure it does the following:

fits properly and is comfortable

doesn't have any pieces that be easily chewed

doesn't block your pet's sight, hearing or breathing

AVMA says take time before Halloween to make sure your pet's costume is good to go. They also say if your pet has a tendency to bite, put them in a room away from the front door during trick-or-treating.

For more tips on how to keep your pets safe this Halloween, visit AVMA's website.

