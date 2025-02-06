Watch Now
How to become a Firewise community and sign up for emergency notifications in El Paso and Teller Counties

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ahead of a wildfire town hall being held by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) News5 wants to share a few ways you can be prepared for wildfires and help prevent them.

"This isn't 'if' a wildfire is going to happen, it's 'when' a wildfire is going to happen," Jessica McIntire the program coordinator for education outreach with CSFD said. "So if, when a fire happens in our community, we want to make sure that everybody is prepared and everybody has all the information they need to make the best decision for themselves and their family."

A program that 55 communities in El Paso County actively take part in is Firewise USA. The program started by the National Fire Protection Association helps guide and track communities when it comes to reducing the risk of wildfires. More than 180 communities take part in Colorado, and it is a program McIntire stands behind as she works with more than 150 HOAs in Colorado Springs.

"Communities that do have a Firewise designation mean that they have to do an annual commitment to wildfire mitigation," McIntire added. They have to do a risk assessment every three years, and action plan that tells them what actions are going to be completing for wildfire mitigation."

HOW TO BECOME A FIREWISE USA SITE:

  1. Form a Firewise USA board or committee.
  2. Obtain a wildfire risk assessment from the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) or your local fire department and create an action plan.
  3. Hold a Firewise USA event once per year.
  4. Invest about $30 per dwelling unit annually in risk reduction activities.
  5. Apply for recognition using the Firewise USA program management portal. The application can be started at any point in this process.

According to CSFS, Colorado is #3 in the country for Firewise participation.
EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS FOR EL PASO AND TELLER COUNTIES

About 26% of households are signed up for critical emergency notification alerts in El Paso and Teller Counties, according to El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority. When it comes to wildfires and other significant events, the public should be aware of Peak Alerts, a system you have to sign up for.

CLICK HERE to register if you live in El Paso or Teller Counties.

The system is utilized for pre-evacuation and evacuation notices during wildfires.

"Our message to our community is that everybody should be participating," McIntire said of Peak Alerts.

In 2024, an average of 910 people signed up for Peak Alerts each month. El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority shared some examples of notifications:

-Jan. 28 a message was issued to 129 recipients about police activity
-Jan. 26 a message for a missing person was issued to 13,654 recipients
-Jan. 21 a message was issued to 120 recipients about police activity
-Jan. 19 a message was issued to 1,523 recipients about police activity

WILDFIRE TOWN HALL HOSTED BY CSFD

Feb. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. CSFD will host a wildfire town hall at 375 Printers Parkway. The public is invited and it will be streamed on the CSFD Facebook page.

A list of communities in good standing with Firewise USA in El Paso County as of Jan. 28 is below:

Community NameCityStart Year
WoodmoorMonument2007
Cedar Heights Community AssociationColorado Springs2008
Comstock Village Homeowners AssociationColorado Springs2008
Country Broadmoor Homeowners AssociationColorado Springs2008
Hunters Point Homeowners AssociationColorado Springs2008
Mountain Oaks Homeowners AssociationColorado Springs2008
Raven Hills Homeowners AssociationColorado Springs2008
Top of Skyway Homeowners AssociationColorado Springs2008
Woodmen Oaks Homeowners AssociationColorado Springs2008
Greencrest Homeowners AssociationColorado Springs2009
Wissler RanchColorado Springs2010
Crystal ParkManitou Springs2011
Golden HillsColorado Springs2011
SkywayColorado Springs2011
DiscoveryColorado Springs2012
Highland TerraceColorado Springs2012
Skyway HeightsColorado Springs2012
Broadmoor Resort CommunityColorado Springs2012
Pleasant View EstatesColorado Springs2012
High Forest RanchColorado Springs2013
Valley at ErindaleColorado Springs2013
Woodmen ValleyColorado Springs2013
Forest Gate SubdivisionColorado Springs2014
Higby EstatesMonument2014
Spirit LakesElbert2014
Spires HOAColorado Springs2014
Town of Palmer LakePalmer Lake2014
Broadmoor Downs HOAColorado Springs2014
University Park HOAColorado Springs2014
Mount Herman CommunityMonument2015
Peregrine NeighborhoodColorado Springs2015
Carroll Lakes CommunityColorado Springs2016
Arrowwood III HOAMonument2016
Pinecliff HOAColorado Springs2016
La Posada del Sol HOAColorado Springs2016
Broadmoor Park HOAColorado Springs2016
Wildwood Village - Black ForestColorado Springs2016
Sanctuary Pointe HOAColorado Springs2017
Country Club HOAColorado Springs2017
Red Rock RanchMonument2017
Cherry Creek Springs HOAColorado Springs2018
Apex Ranch EstatesPeyton2018
The Timber Subdivision HOAMonument2020
Promontory PointeMonument2020
Old Broadmoor Condominiums AssociationColorado Springs2020
ConstellationColorado Springs2021
Pikes Peak Mountain EstatesCascade-Chipita Park2021
Kissing CamelsColorado Springs2022
Pine Creek Estates2022
Thunderbird Estates2022
Shiloh PinesMonument2022
Tall Pines Ranch HOAMonument2023
Canyons at BroadmoorColorado Springs2023
Villa SierraColorado Springs2024
Jackson RanchMonument2024


