How to become a Firewise community and sign up for emergency notifications in El Paso and Teller Counties

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ahead of a wildfire town hall being held by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) News5 wants to share a few ways you can be prepared for wildfires and help prevent them.

"This isn't 'if' a wildfire is going to happen, it's 'when' a wildfire is going to happen," Jessica McIntire the program coordinator for education outreach with CSFD said. "So if, when a fire happens in our community, we want to make sure that everybody is prepared and everybody has all the information they need to make the best decision for themselves and their family."

A program that 55 communities in El Paso County actively take part in is Firewise USA. The program started by the National Fire Protection Association helps guide and track communities when it comes to reducing the risk of wildfires. More than 180 communities take part in Colorado, and it is a program McIntire stands behind as she works with more than 150 HOAs in Colorado Springs.

"Communities that do have a Firewise designation mean that they have to do an annual commitment to wildfire mitigation," McIntire added. They have to do a risk assessment every three years, and action plan that tells them what actions are going to be completing for wildfire mitigation."

HOW TO BECOME A FIREWISE USA SITE:

Form a Firewise USA board or committee. Obtain a wildfire risk assessment from the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) or your local fire department and create an action plan. Hold a Firewise USA event once per year. Invest about $30 per dwelling unit annually in risk reduction activities. Apply for recognition using the Firewise USA program management portal. The application can be started at any point in this process.

According to CSFS, Colorado is #3 in the country for Firewise participation.

EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS FOR EL PASO AND TELLER COUNTIES

About 26% of households are signed up for critical emergency notification alerts in El Paso and Teller Counties, according to El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority. When it comes to wildfires and other significant events, the public should be aware of Peak Alerts, a system you have to sign up for.

CLICK HERE to register if you live in El Paso or Teller Counties.

The system is utilized for pre-evacuation and evacuation notices during wildfires.

"Our message to our community is that everybody should be participating," McIntire said of Peak Alerts.

In 2024, an average of 910 people signed up for Peak Alerts each month. El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority shared some examples of notifications:

-Jan. 28 a message was issued to 129 recipients about police activity

-Jan. 26 a message for a missing person was issued to 13,654 recipients

-Jan. 21 a message was issued to 120 recipients about police activity

-Jan. 19 a message was issued to 1,523 recipients about police activity

WILDFIRE TOWN HALL HOSTED BY CSFD

Feb. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. CSFD will host a wildfire town hall at 375 Printers Parkway. The public is invited and it will be streamed on the CSFD Facebook page.

A list of communities in good standing with Firewise USA in El Paso County as of Jan. 28 is below:

Community Name City Start Year Woodmoor Monument 2007 Cedar Heights Community Association Colorado Springs 2008 Comstock Village Homeowners Association Colorado Springs 2008 Country Broadmoor Homeowners Association Colorado Springs 2008 Hunters Point Homeowners Association Colorado Springs 2008 Mountain Oaks Homeowners Association Colorado Springs 2008 Raven Hills Homeowners Association Colorado Springs 2008 Top of Skyway Homeowners Association Colorado Springs 2008 Woodmen Oaks Homeowners Association Colorado Springs 2008 Greencrest Homeowners Association Colorado Springs 2009 Wissler Ranch Colorado Springs 2010 Crystal Park Manitou Springs 2011 Golden Hills Colorado Springs 2011 Skyway Colorado Springs 2011 Discovery Colorado Springs 2012 Highland Terrace Colorado Springs 2012 Skyway Heights Colorado Springs 2012 Broadmoor Resort Community Colorado Springs 2012 Pleasant View Estates Colorado Springs 2012 High Forest Ranch Colorado Springs 2013 Valley at Erindale Colorado Springs 2013 Woodmen Valley Colorado Springs 2013 Forest Gate Subdivision Colorado Springs 2014 Higby Estates Monument 2014 Spirit Lakes Elbert 2014 Spires HOA Colorado Springs 2014 Town of Palmer Lake Palmer Lake 2014 Broadmoor Downs HOA Colorado Springs 2014 University Park HOA Colorado Springs 2014 Mount Herman Community Monument 2015 Peregrine Neighborhood Colorado Springs 2015 Carroll Lakes Community Colorado Springs 2016 Arrowwood III HOA Monument 2016 Pinecliff HOA Colorado Springs 2016 La Posada del Sol HOA Colorado Springs 2016 Broadmoor Park HOA Colorado Springs 2016 Wildwood Village - Black Forest Colorado Springs 2016 Sanctuary Pointe HOA Colorado Springs 2017 Country Club HOA Colorado Springs 2017 Red Rock Ranch Monument 2017 Cherry Creek Springs HOA Colorado Springs 2018 Apex Ranch Estates Peyton 2018 The Timber Subdivision HOA Monument 2020 Promontory Pointe Monument 2020 Old Broadmoor Condominiums Association Colorado Springs 2020 Constellation Colorado Springs 2021 Pikes Peak Mountain Estates Cascade-Chipita Park 2021 Kissing Camels Colorado Springs 2022 Pine Creek Estates 2022 Thunderbird Estates 2022 Shiloh Pines Monument 2022 Tall Pines Ranch HOA Monument 2023 Canyons at Broadmoor Colorado Springs 2023 Villa Sierra Colorado Springs 2024 Jackson Ranch Monument 2024





One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs We now know that one person is dead following a stabbing according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Early into the investigation, police say there was a disturbance between two roommates, one stabbed and allegedly killed the other. One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.