How to become a Firewise community and sign up for emergency notifications in El Paso and Teller Counties

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ahead of a wildfire town hall being held by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) News5 wants to share a few ways you can be prepared for wildfires and help prevent them.
"This isn't 'if' a wildfire is going to happen, it's 'when' a wildfire is going to happen," Jessica McIntire the program coordinator for education outreach with CSFD said. "So if, when a fire happens in our community, we want to make sure that everybody is prepared and everybody has all the information they need to make the best decision for themselves and their family."
A program that 55 communities in El Paso County actively take part in is Firewise USA. The program started by the National Fire Protection Association helps guide and track communities when it comes to reducing the risk of wildfires. More than 180 communities take part in Colorado, and it is a program McIntire stands behind as she works with more than 150 HOAs in Colorado Springs.
"Communities that do have a Firewise designation mean that they have to do an annual commitment to wildfire mitigation," McIntire added. They have to do a risk assessment every three years, and action plan that tells them what actions are going to be completing for wildfire mitigation."
HOW TO BECOME A FIREWISE USA SITE:
- Form a Firewise USA board or committee.
- Obtain a wildfire risk assessment from the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) or your local fire department and create an action plan.
- Hold a Firewise USA event once per year.
- Invest about $30 per dwelling unit annually in risk reduction activities.
- Apply for recognition using the Firewise USA program management portal. The application can be started at any point in this process.
According to CSFS, Colorado is #3 in the country for Firewise participation.
EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS FOR EL PASO AND TELLER COUNTIES
About 26% of households are signed up for critical emergency notification alerts in El Paso and Teller Counties, according to El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority. When it comes to wildfires and other significant events, the public should be aware of Peak Alerts, a system you have to sign up for.
CLICK HERE to register if you live in El Paso or Teller Counties.
The system is utilized for pre-evacuation and evacuation notices during wildfires.
"Our message to our community is that everybody should be participating," McIntire said of Peak Alerts.
In 2024, an average of 910 people signed up for Peak Alerts each month. El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority shared some examples of notifications:
-Jan. 28 a message was issued to 129 recipients about police activity
-Jan. 26 a message for a missing person was issued to 13,654 recipients
-Jan. 21 a message was issued to 120 recipients about police activity
-Jan. 19 a message was issued to 1,523 recipients about police activity
WILDFIRE TOWN HALL HOSTED BY CSFD
Feb. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. CSFD will host a wildfire town hall at 375 Printers Parkway. The public is invited and it will be streamed on the CSFD Facebook page.
A list of communities in good standing with Firewise USA in El Paso County as of Jan. 28 is below:
|Community Name
|City
|Start Year
|Woodmoor
|Monument
|2007
|Cedar Heights Community Association
|Colorado Springs
|2008
|Comstock Village Homeowners Association
|Colorado Springs
|2008
|Country Broadmoor Homeowners Association
|Colorado Springs
|2008
|Hunters Point Homeowners Association
|Colorado Springs
|2008
|Mountain Oaks Homeowners Association
|Colorado Springs
|2008
|Raven Hills Homeowners Association
|Colorado Springs
|2008
|Top of Skyway Homeowners Association
|Colorado Springs
|2008
|Woodmen Oaks Homeowners Association
|Colorado Springs
|2008
|Greencrest Homeowners Association
|Colorado Springs
|2009
|Wissler Ranch
|Colorado Springs
|2010
|Crystal Park
|Manitou Springs
|2011
|Golden Hills
|Colorado Springs
|2011
|Skyway
|Colorado Springs
|2011
|Discovery
|Colorado Springs
|2012
|Highland Terrace
|Colorado Springs
|2012
|Skyway Heights
|Colorado Springs
|2012
|Broadmoor Resort Community
|Colorado Springs
|2012
|Pleasant View Estates
|Colorado Springs
|2012
|High Forest Ranch
|Colorado Springs
|2013
|Valley at Erindale
|Colorado Springs
|2013
|Woodmen Valley
|Colorado Springs
|2013
|Forest Gate Subdivision
|Colorado Springs
|2014
|Higby Estates
|Monument
|2014
|Spirit Lakes
|Elbert
|2014
|Spires HOA
|Colorado Springs
|2014
|Town of Palmer Lake
|Palmer Lake
|2014
|Broadmoor Downs HOA
|Colorado Springs
|2014
|University Park HOA
|Colorado Springs
|2014
|Mount Herman Community
|Monument
|2015
|Peregrine Neighborhood
|Colorado Springs
|2015
|Carroll Lakes Community
|Colorado Springs
|2016
|Arrowwood III HOA
|Monument
|2016
|Pinecliff HOA
|Colorado Springs
|2016
|La Posada del Sol HOA
|Colorado Springs
|2016
|Broadmoor Park HOA
|Colorado Springs
|2016
|Wildwood Village - Black Forest
|Colorado Springs
|2016
|Sanctuary Pointe HOA
|Colorado Springs
|2017
|Country Club HOA
|Colorado Springs
|2017
|Red Rock Ranch
|Monument
|2017
|Cherry Creek Springs HOA
|Colorado Springs
|2018
|Apex Ranch Estates
|Peyton
|2018
|The Timber Subdivision HOA
|Monument
|2020
|Promontory Pointe
|Monument
|2020
|Old Broadmoor Condominiums Association
|Colorado Springs
|2020
|Constellation
|Colorado Springs
|2021
|Pikes Peak Mountain Estates
|Cascade-Chipita Park
|2021
|Kissing Camels
|Colorado Springs
|2022
|Pine Creek Estates
|2022
|Thunderbird Estates
|2022
|Shiloh Pines
|Monument
|2022
|Tall Pines Ranch HOA
|Monument
|2023
|Canyons at Broadmoor
|Colorado Springs
|2023
|Villa Sierra
|Colorado Springs
|2024
|Jackson Ranch
|Monument
|2024

