How students in Colorado Springs are spending their snow day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly every school district in Colorado Springs is on its second snow day in a row. Academy School District 20 held remote learning on Friday.

With thousands of students out of school, News5 asked a few kids how they were passing the time. Some students spent the day making snow forts while others had to shovel their driveways.

Zaida Patterson, Sophia Tsitsilianos and Piper Misciagna grabbed their sleds and headed to a nearby park.

The three girls live on the same street in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood in Colorado Springs.

“We are going to go sled down at the park,” said Patterson. “There are many hills and you can sled down the slides.”

Patterson, Tsitsilianos and Misciagna are happy it's a snow day. The girls said sledding and making snow angels is the perfect way to enjoy the winter weather.

“Eating, sledding, playing, snow angles,” said Misciagna.

Snow days are not just for students.

“Our second snow day so that's nice,” said Sarita Bonner, a School Psychologist at District 49.

“I love snow days and any educator that tells you that they don't is fibbing, we all love snow days,” said Bonner. “I am out here shoveling l like I do for major snow storms.”

Bonner spent the morning clearing her driveway.

“I am never going to say I don't welcome a snow day, shoveling snow, blowing snow, enjoying the snow. I am a Coloradan so you know that is what we like, you know the snow,” said Bonner.

Meanwhile, a few students are trying to take advantage of a day off.

Several students posted on Facebook offering to shovel neighbor's driveways in order to earn a couple bucks, but Claire and her younger brother are helping their parents first.

“I think it is just going to be a chore,” said Claire. “It's a lot of work.”

After the driveway is clear, Claire is ready to have some fun.

“Maybe go play in the backyard, make snowballs and forts,” said Claire.

As for Patterson, Tsitsilianos and Misciagna, they are happy just jumping around in the snow. The girl said they are looking forward to some hot chocolate after sledding.

