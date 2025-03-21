How school districts in El Paso County use Title I funds for students

COLORADO SPRINGS — President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed to dismantle the Department of Education.

The President's order does not do away with Title I funding. Title I is a federal program that supports both elementary and secondary education.

The funding helps to make sure low-income students receive a high-quality education.

According to the Colorado Department of Education, Colorado Springs School District 11 gets more than 8 million dollars. Harrison School District 2 and District 49 receive more than 3 million dollars.

Widefield School District 3 and Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 use more than one million dollars.

District 11 says it uses Title I funds to support small group instruction and tutoring opportunities for students in reading and math. It also helps fund family engagement programs such as literacy events and workshops.

It also provides school materials for classroom learning.

District 20 receives more than $678 thousand. The district says this money enhances the educational outcomes of children at risk of not meeting academic standards, particularly those from low-income families.

It also states that 93 percent of the allocation is dedicated to teacher positions. The remaining funds are for parent outreach, classroom supplies, and curriculum development.

Widefield District sent a statement regarding how it uses Title I funds.

"Title I funding is crucial for Widefield families because it directly addresses the academic needs of students facing the greatest challenges, particularly those from low-income households. By providing targeted support through dedicated Title teachers and instructional coaches across our elementary schools and preschools, we're investing in equitable opportunities for all children to succeed. This funding allows us to prioritize resources where they're needed most, ensuring that even with varying levels of support, every student in our community has a stronger chance to reach their full potential."

News5 also spoke with Roosevelt Charter Academy. Its principal tells us that Title I funds are essential for students every day. It helps pay for school field trips and staff salaries.





