How often is Colorado Springs' seizure of cars for street racers used?

COLORADO SPRINGS — In 2023, Colorado Springs City Council passed an ordinance to add a civil process to take someone's car away if they're caught street racing.

It's called the Vehicle Public Nuisance Ordinance (VPNO) and it's been used three times in the city since it went into effect Feb. 2023. A vehicle could be impounded for up to a year. In all of those instances, the court ordered the city to give the vehicles back to the banks that owned the vehicles as the drivers did not own the cars outright.

There was a condition that the banks could not release the vehicles back to the drivers.

The drivers also faced criminal charges in those cases, resulting in fines, jail time, and suspension of their driver's licenses.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says there is currently a case going through the civil process in municipal court, the driver is also facing criminal charges.

Street racing is illegal in Colorado, there are several laws on the books including speed exhibition, engaging in a speed contest and vehicular eluding creating a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person.

___





Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service. Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.