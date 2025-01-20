How long does it take to make a New Year's Resolution part of your lifestyle?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Devin Walker practically lives at the gym.

“Last year, I went 350 times," Walker said.

Sunday was leg day for the Colorado Springs resident. At the squat rack, he shared why he’s not a fan of New Year’s Resolutions.

“You should just start today, like right now. When you set a date, it's kind of like a trap," Walker said.

Around the second Friday in January has been deemed "quitter's day:" the day when most people give up on their New Year's Resolution.

So how long does it take for a new habit to be built into your life?

One Colorado Springs psychologist said a new habit can be formed after approximately 90 days of repetitions.

“At about 90 days. You have rewired the brain close to 90%," said Jenny Coffey, Psychologist and Owner of Evergreen Counseling.

According to both Coffey and local fitness instructor Andre Boldt, the reason people stop is because they start too big.

“A lot of times people give up on their fitness goals because they make unreasonable goals," said Boldt, Lifetime Fitness's Studio Leader in Colorado Springs.

Both Boldt and Coffey say when setting goals, start small. Doing something as little as five minutes of working out on day one, then working up to 15, 30, and so on, makes a difference.

Coffey says the most important part is getting started.

“Biking a mile that takes, like, no time, five minutes. Five minutes right now. The goal is I'm hopefully going to build upon it, but it's the matter of getting your butt in the seat."

