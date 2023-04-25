How Colorado Springs Utilities is preparing for upcoming spring storm

With a spring storm moving in, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is preparing by having extra hands on deck Tuesday, April 25 through Wednesday, April 26 throughout the city. Crews are on standby in order to respond to damaged infrastructure emergencies.

CSU has constructed about 75% of the city’s powerlines underground. They said this keeps the number of power outages at a lower rate when compared to other cities that do not have most of their lines underground.

“One of our biggest concerns when we see these spring snow storms [is] when we have that really heavy, wet, snow [and] it accumulates on our overhead lines. It can bring them down or bring them in contact with a tree or make them sag," said Steve Berry, a spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities. "So the biggest thing is: always assume an overhead electric line is energized."

If you see a downed power line, do not approach it. This could be dangerous.

Remain at least 35 feet away from downed power lines. Berry said spring storms are prone to causing uprooted trees and damaged infrastructure.

“If it’s coming in contact with one of your trees, do not try to try to jiggle the lines or the tree limbs to get the line off of the tree. Just stay away from it," said Berry.

If a power line near your home is making contact with one of your trees, call Colorado Springs Utilities right away or call 9-1-1. Let the person who answers the phone know what is going on and the location of the incident.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.