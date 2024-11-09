How amateur radio operators play a critical role in emergency communication

COLORADO — Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, operators play a critical role in emergency communication.

They use their skills to help the community in extreme, or lengthy, winter storms like this one.

Peter Choi explains how an old-school technique -- is helping the community.

Terry Rift is a radio operator in Colorado Springs - talking to people on the other side of the city. He says what he does is not just a hobby, but it could save someone - especially during brutal winter storms.

"For instance, if they do evacuation centers, during the last blizzard, there were three evacuation centers, we will send ham there… we need more cots or we need more food."

These radio operators are located throughout Colorado Springs and are always ready to lend a hand when they're needed.

"We put our skills to use and support our community." John Bloodgood, emergency coordinator in El Paso and Teller County





