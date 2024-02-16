How $2.8 million from HUD will help counter homelessness in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Multiple homeless aid providers in the Pikes Peak Region get a portion of $2.8 million dollars provided by the federal agency, HUD.

“To help them move on a path toward self-sufficiency and long-term recovery,” said Homeward Pikes Peak CEO, Beth Roalstad.

Homeward Pikes Peak helps people with severe mental illness and addiction.

They have been working with some formerly homeless people who have been in supportive housing for close to 15 years.

“They are thriving for them, with their severe mental illness,” said Roalstad, “It’s better for them that they live in the community and have the support of a case manager.”

Homeward Pikes Peak is one of the homeless aid groups getting a portion of federal dollars just made available by HUD.

The money is divided into ten grants among home aid groups that have expertise in their individual demographic of homeless.

The groups also coordinate with each other under what is called the Continuum of Care.

The money just given by HUD does have a specific focus requirement.

“They have set a priority for the supportive housing,” said Roalstad.

Supportive housing is different than emergency shelter where someone is offered a bed for night.

It where someone has their own place to live with rent assistance and caseworker support.

“Support services for those households to maintain that housing and to improve their status in life.”

The HUD dollars also come with an accountability requirement.

Caseworkers have to gather information on each individual being helped.

The data is sent to HUD.

“How are we doing with our clients and are we being effective?” said Roalstad.

Local agencies also have to show there is community support for homeless programs.

The requirement is a 25% match with local dollars.

