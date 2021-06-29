Watch
Houston we have a problem: Graffiti vandals mark natural rock formation in Colorado Springs

Bill Folsom
Garfitti on a rock formation along Lower Gold Camp Road
graffiti along lower Gold Camp Road
Posted at 8:42 PM, Jun 28, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — There is an ugly change to one of the spots in Colorado Springs where people go to enjoy natural beauty. Someone painted Houston 2021 on a rock formation along Lower Gold Camp Road parking pull-off seven.

More often than not graffiti vandals move in quick when no one is around. With this case police have a possible lead.

"I always say do what you’re comfortable with. Never put yourself in danger to stop somebody from defacing a rock formation,” said Sergeant Jason Newton with Colorado Springs Police Department, “This person in this case took a picture, was able to report it to us--great. Now we have evidence we can go and confront that person and hold them accountable."

A local heading to the overlook where the vandalism happened thought it was odd when one of two men he passed was carrying a paint can. He soon saw the graffiti and touched wet paint. He pulled out his smartphone and got a picture of the men getting into a truck with an out of state license plate. He made a report to police and posted the information on social media. The pictures do not show anyone painting, but it is reason to find these people and ask some questions.

