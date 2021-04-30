"Housing is Healthy": $500,0000 from Kaiser Permanente will help counter homelessness in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A $500,000 contribution bolsters the ability to respond to homelessness in Colorado Springs. The half million dollars generously offered by Kaiser Permanente creates the city’s first Housing and Homeless Services Fund. “We are so grateful for your generosity,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. This is Kaiser Permanente’s largest ever community investment in Colorado Springs.

Kaiser Permanente supports the idea of “housing is healthy.” "It's pretty difficult to take good care of your health is you don't have housing, if you don't have shelter,” said Executive Director of Community Health, Amy Whited. The non-profit considers the money going to combat homelessness in Colorado Springs, an investment in community health.

