Hotel Polaris at the United States Air Force Academy opens Thursday

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Thursday morning, Hotel Polaris at the United States Air Force Academy opened to the public. It's located outside the north entrance of the Academy and is part of the True North Commons, which is one of four projects that were taking place on base this year.

WATCH: The United States Air Force Academy provides updates on construction projects

The 375-room hotel offers the following:



six food and beverage experiences

a boutique spa

wellness centers

guest services, including the only flight simulators at a hotel in the United States

Covering Colorado Hotel construction in Pikes Peak region means a big focus on hospitality hiring Brett Forrest

“Our vision for Hotel Polaris was to craft a space that connects our guests with both the inspiring landscape of the Rocky Mountains and the rich legacy of the Academy,” said Curtis Bova, general manager of Hotel Polaris.

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.