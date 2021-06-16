Hot day dehydration can be deceptive in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Temperatures mid-June in Southern Colorado are right around the 100-degree mark. “Very hot,” said Pueblo Resident, Marissa Garrett. She and her family were at the splash pad in Pueblo trying to cool off in the water.

The high heat requires caution. It can take a toll on health. Paramedics with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are often first on scene when heat becomes too much for someone. “Weak, dizzy, nauseous,” Brian Ebmyer, one of the Medical Lieutenants with CSFD says the heat can push up someone’s heart rate while blood pressure drops. If not treated the effects of heat can lead to serious issues.

One of the first questions asked to a patient with likely heat related symptoms, is about their liquid intake for the day. "To find out how much water they've been drinking, how much exercise they've been having, what kind of symptoms they're having,” said Ebmyer. In Southern Colorado’s dry climate, it easy to underestimate how much you are sweating, which is an indicator of how much water your body is releasing.

Drinking lots of water can help prevent heat related issues. “Get some water in you early, keep water coming during the activity, and pay attention to your body,” said Ebmyer. If you are not feeling right during exertion on a hot day, take a break and find a place to cool down. If symptoms persist seek medical attention. The highest risk groups on hot days are kids and senior citizens.

