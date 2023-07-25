Hot! Colorado's added health risk

COLORADO SPRINGS — When it gets extra hot there needs to be added attention to the possible impact on your health.

Heat is only part of the issue.

In Colorado, the altitude and dry climate are also parts of the issues with dehydration.

“We don't recognize ourselves sweating because we lose that sweat as it comes to our skin, it gets dried completely off. So that's why people, it sneaks up on them, said Colorado Springs Fire Department, Medical Lieutenant Brian Ebmeyer.

“When it gets really hot in Colorado Springs, fire department medics see increased calls for people dealing with heat-caused issues.

“They call us for things like dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting. Those are symptoms of dehydration,” said Ebmeyer, “So, we'll always check with, you know, is your mouth dry? Are their lips dry? Are they forming tears?”

It is best to drink extra water before you go out and keep sipping every 15 to 20 minutes.

Ebmeyer said, “The thinking is, if you are already thirsty, you're already a little bit behind the curve as far as rehydrating, so you should definitely start drinking water.”

Unresolved minor symptoms of dehydration can lead to more serious issues like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

