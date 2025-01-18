HOPE COS' warming shelters ready for cold weather in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Warming shelters are getting set up for anyone in need as temperatures are expected to drop significantly.

"It's my life, my loves, and my lady," Tony Collins said at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Collins has been experiencing homelessness for years. He slept at the park Thursday night.

Thankfully, he says the weather was warm enough to sleep outside, but he says he's concerned as temperatures are expected to drop more over the weekend.

"It's scary, you know," Collins said.

Volunteers with HOPE COS have been busy preparing for brutal cold weather, and setting up tent cots for more than 120 people experiencing homelessness.

"The goal is to stop frostbites and stop people from freezing," said Robyn Czyz, Shelter Coordinator with HOPE COS.

Czyz says she used to experience homelessness. Czyz says she knows how tough it could be sleeping outside.

"We provide three hot meals, cots, and blankets," Czyz said.

She says the center can't do the work alone.

"We absolutely need volunteers," Czyz said. "We have five days straight. People are getting sick and burnt out."

If you want to join HOPE COS' volunteering team, you sign up directly on their website.

Donations are also being accepted at the Sanctuary Church on West Colorado Avenue.

