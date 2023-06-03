Hooked: Fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO — Free fishing weekend for 2023 is June 3rd and 4th in Colorado.

No fishing license is required on those days to cast a line at any of Colorado's many lakes, rivers, and streams.

“9000 miles of fishable streams in Colorado, 1300 fishable locations, and so lots of opportunities," said Joey Joey Livingston with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The event introduces the activity to potentially new fishing regulars.

Fishing is one of the most popular outdoor activities in the state.

CPW sells more than a million licenses each year.

Revenue from those licenses support CPW efforts to maintain healthy fish populations in waterways across the state.

Click herefor more information on Colorado’s free fishing day.

____

