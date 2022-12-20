Homicide investigation underway on the East side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the East side of Pueblo Sunday evening.

It happened in the 2000 block of E. 14th St. just south of Highway 50 and Troy Ave. intersection.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday evening, the Pueblo Police Department received a call about a person not breathing.

Once on scene with the Fire Department and AMR, the immediate investigation of the dead man led detectives to believe that the incident could be a homicide.

No descriptions have been provided of the suspect, and Pueblo Police are asking residents in the area of E. 14th St. and Troy Ave. to report any suspicious activity they may have seen between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. last night.

If you have any information regarding the case, you can remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 719-542-7867.

