Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs 30 minutes into the new year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is dead with a homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Oakwood Boulevard 30 minutes into the new year. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city west of Powers Boulevard off Templeton Gap Road.

"When officers arrived, they discovered one adult female who had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was deceased on scene," police wrote in their online crime blotter. "Detectives from the Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. At this time, it appears as though everyone involved in this incident are known to each other; however, no suspect is in custody."

It isn't clear if anyone will be facing charges and the woman killed was not publicly identified.

