Homeowner Permitting class for the Pikes Peak Region Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thursday night a free class is being offered by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department on the topic of homeowner permitting.

This free class will go over everything from when a homeowner can obtain a permit and what they’ll need, to what projects require permits, how to submit plans, how to request inspections, and more.

The class is taking place Jan. 30 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the PPRBD North Office, 3939 Cordera Crest Ave. The event is free, but spots are limited. You have to sign up through the educational portal by clicking here.





Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday An incoming storm will move into the Four Corners Region on Wednesday, with increasing wintry threats for Southern Colorado. Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.