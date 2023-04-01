Homeless camp cleanup complete in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A large homeless camp is now cleared out near America the Beautiful Park in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach Team has been doing a targeted cleanup around the city.

Officers cited 33 people for trespassing, and 18 others were given verbal warnings at the camp. The city says its Quality of Life Team, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and storm water employees are set to do a deep clean of the area starting Monday.

